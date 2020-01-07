Will Addison: Ulster full-back says the European Champions Cup is his only current focus

Addison helped Ulster to wins over Connacht and Munster in the festive interpros

Full-back Will Addison has dismissed talk of international selection as pointless until the Champions Cup group stage is complete.

Addison's Ulster meet Clermont this weekend in a Pool Three showdown, with the winner likely to top the group.

Defeat would not be terminal for Ulster, who have won all four group matches to date, but would hamper their chances of a home quarter-final.

The province will end the group stage at home to Bath on 18 January.

Addison, 27, impressed in Ulster's recent inter-provincial wins over Connacht and Munster having returned from a four-match ban that he was handed for a dangerous tackle in his side's home win over Clermont.

His form, a continuation of a strong albeit injury-hit debut season with Ulster in 2018-19, has put him firmly in the frame to feature in Ireland's upcoming Six Nations campaign.

Long-time starting full-back Rob Kearney's omission from new head coach Andy Farrell's pre-Christmas training session has prompted debate over who will wear Ireland's number 15 jersey next month.

"It's a compliment," said Addison of calls for his inclusion in the international set-up.

"But I'd say if you look down the road to Leinster and down again to Limerick, Jordan Larmour and Mike Haley are in brilliant form as well."

Addison will hope to feature in Andy Farrell's Six Nations plans next month

Ulster have been in impressive form this season, winning 11 of their 14 games to find themselves well placed in Europe and the Pro14.

Addison has emerged as an influential figure in the province's set-up since joining from Sale in the summer of 2018, and appears to have settled at full-back having spent time at wing and centre.

"From the moment I came here, I was looking to get success with the club team," he said.

"I've never won a trophy in my career at club level, so it's something that we've been doing from the ground up.

"It's a good place to be, anywhere that is winning is going to breed confidence."

Ulster ready for Clermont 'cup final'

Having defeated a strangely subdued Clermont in Belfast in November, Ulster know a much stiffer test awaits when they visit Stade Marcel Michelin on Saturday.

With four bonus points to Ulster's one, any sort of win for the French side would put them firmly in pole position to top the group.

"It feels like a cup final and I'm sure Clermont will feel the exact same," Addison said.

"You don't need to be a mathematician to have a look at the pool and see we're the two teams competing at the top of the table.

"You have to go there as a really tight unit because there's not going to be too many voices in that Clermont crowd this weekend that are shouting for us."