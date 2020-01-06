Joey Carbery: Ireland fly-half a doubt for Six Nations because of wrist injury

Joey Carbery sustained wrist ligament damage in Munster's Pro14 defeat by Ulster on Friday

Ireland's Six Nations fly-half concerns have increased after Munster's Joey Carbery sustained wrist ligament damage which requires surgery.

Carbery was injured in Munster's defeat by Ulster on Friday with regular number 10 Johnny Sexton already a concern because of a knee injury.

A Munster statement said Carbery would be out "for the immediate future".

On Monday, Leinster said Sexton was making "good progress" in his recovery from his knee ligament damage.

Leinster added that Sexton would "increase his training load this week" but his fitness for the Six Nations opener against Scotland on 1 February remains a concern for new Ireland coach Andy Farrell.

Munster lock and back row Tadhg Beirne has undergone ankle surgery after suffering the injury in the Champions Cup defeat by Saracens last month.

Beirne looks certain to be out of contention for Ireland's opener against Scotland but could be in contention for selection before the end of the tournament.

Ireland wing Andrew Conway sustained a neck strain in the defeat by Ulster and is a doubt for Munster's crucial European Champions Cup game against Racing 92 on Sunday.

Defeat for Munster could end their hopes of reaching the knockout stages after suffering a defeat by Saracens and home draw against Racing in their opening four matches.