Michael Fatialofa: Worcester lock to have surgery on neck injury sustained at Saracens

Play was held up for 15 minutes while Fatialofa was attended to by medics at Allianz Park on Saturday

Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa is to undergo surgery on the neck injury he sustained in the Premiership loss at Saracens on Saturday.

The 27-year-old remains in intensive care at St Mary's Hospital in central London after sustaining bruising and swelling on his spinal cord.

He will undergo surgery on Monday evening to relieve the pressure caused by the bruising.

Fatialofa is fully conscious and is being supported by his family.

"Nick Tait, Warriors' club doctor, and the club's medical team are in daily contact with Michael's neurosurgeon," a Worcester statement read.

"Michael and his wife, Tatiana, have been overwhelmed by messages and offers of support from the rugby community across the world.

"Warriors players, staff and club co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, have also been closely involved in supporting Michael and his family."