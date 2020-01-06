Johnny Sexton: Ireland fly-half making 'good progress' from knee injury

Johnny Sexton sustained a knee injury in Leinster's game against Northampton in early December

Leinster have said that Johnny Sexton is making "good progress" in his recovery from a knee injury and will increase his training load this week.

Sexton will miss Saturday's Champions Cup game against Lyon but looks to have a good chance of featuring in Ireland's Six Nations opener against Scotland.

The British and Irish Lions fly-half, 34, was injured in Leinster's win over Northampton in early December.

Ireland open their Six Nations campaign against Scotland on 1 February.

Leinster are awaiting news on the calf injury sustained by Ireland lock James Ryan in Saturday's Pro14 win over Connacht.

Ryan, 23, was substituted in the first half and Leinster say his fitness will be "monitored through the week" before a final decision is made on his availability for this weekend's contest against Lyon.