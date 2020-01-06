Alun Wyn Jones: Wales skipper returns with strong words for Ospreys management

Alun Wyn Jones last game was for Wales in November's Rugby World Cup bronze final defeat against New Zealand

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones returns to action for Ospreys against Saracens and has criticised off-the-field management of the struggling region.

International commitments and a groin injury mean Jones has not played for Ospreys since May 2019.

In his absence the region has lost 13 out of 14 games this season leaving Jones to question recruitment policy and accountability.

"It comes to a point where you need to be honest," he said.

The 34-year-old second row said he was proud of the way the players were applying themselves and facing up to criticism and scrutiny.

However, he added: "You could say that isn't being replicated in other areas of our rugby entity at the minute. I'm saying that because I've been here longer than most.

"There are guys who are doing everything they can, being questioned and answering those questions to the press and trying to do it on the pitch.

"There are probably other people who aren't being held to account.

"It's difficult to say, but that's what I feel having watched and been involved with Ospreys for so long.

"I'm not going to name names, but there were eyebrows raised about recruitment, and the squad that we had and the success that we probably had in the past has papered over the cracks.

"We find ourselves where we are. There are a series of decisions and actions that probably haven't supported the rugby side of the business."

Justin Tipuric took over as Ospreys captain from Alun Wyn Jones

Players give 100%

Jones will be looking to boost a region that has suffered 11 consecutive losses and have parted company with head coach Allen Clarke.

Former Wales coach Mike Ruddock has spent the last month as a consultant and is being considered for a permanent role until the end of the season.

Jones captained Ospreys for eight years before being replaced by Justin Tipuric and says he has raised the issues within the region.

"It is difficult when you try to give that feedback because there are actions and reactions. I think sometimes we can be less reactive," Jones added.

"Hopefully something will be addressed and that is the positive point of having a forum. Whether it falls on deaf ears or not is the question."

Jones insisted the squad remain committed to turning results around and he wants to help that process.

"However difficult it is being injured, it's not as difficult as the period the boys have found themselves in so hopefully I can come back and put my oar into the water and help things go forward," said Jones.

"This is a clear message from someone who has been involved and had to watch a difficult period in Ospreys rugby, the players are still giving 100 per cent.

"I know we are not where people would like and have been in the past but the players we have are still conscious of what we represent and effort required."

George North's injury suffered against Dragons does not appear too serious, say Ospreys

International target

Jones is attempting to prove his fitness ahead of the Six Nations where Wales coach Wayne Pivac will take charge of his first tournament since replacing Warren Gatland.

The 34-year-old could equal Riche McCaw's Test record caps of 148 during the tournament but still feels he need to prove himself after leading Wales to the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

"That's gone, it's last year," said Jones.

"I have always said you have to play regional rugby before being in contention for Wales.

"That has not changed for myself and hopefully I have an opportunity on the weekend to see where I am at.

"There is a new regime taking over Wales and I need to put my hand up to be in contention for selection.

"I have been frustrated not to be playing. I still have the desire but just need to get out there."

Justin Tipuric (ankle) and George North (calf) suffered injuries in the 25-18 defeat against Dragons but Ospreys hope the duo will recover for the Saracens game or the final European match at Munster on 19 January.