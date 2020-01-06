Sam Hill: 'Under-estimated' Exeter centre praised after double in London Irish win

Sam Hill had not scored a try in almost two years before scoring tries in the Premiership semi-final and final at the end of last season

Exeter head coach Ali Hepher has hailed the impact of centre Sam Hill after his two tries against London Irish.

The scores in Sunday's win were Hill's first of the season, and his first since he crossed in the Premiership final loss to Saracens in June.

"He's a top quality player," Hepher told BBC Radio Devon.

"He's very under-estimated, he's great on the ball, he's got good skills that people don't really think about when you talk about Sam Hill.

"Added with his obvious physicality and his pace he's got ability to show the ball as we saw today, and go through for a try.

"All round he's developed into a really good Premiership player."

The 26-year-old was called up to an England squad in 2016, but did not win a cap and also has strong competition for a place at Sandy Park.

Exeter kept their place at the top of the Premiership after their eighth successive win in all competitions.

Hill came in for Ian Whitten in the midfield alongside Ollie Devoto, who also scored in the 45-28 win at the Madejski Stadium as Exeter await the return to fitness of England centre Henry Slade in late February.

"Hopefully with the four centres, if we can keep them all fit we can rotate it before the injuries kick in," Hepher added.

"But you tend to always be one down if not two, so we're pleased with all those guys. Ian Whitten's been fantastic over the last few weeks and Devo was strong today as well.

"All in all they're all functioning really well, we've just got to get Sladey back now."