European Challenge Cup: Bristol Bears v Brive

Centre Piers O'Conor scored one of Bristol's five tries as they beat Brive 36-0 in their first pool meeting in November

European Challenge Cup Pool Four Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 11 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bristol Bears coach Pat Lam makes eight changes for their Challenge Cup game against Brive, knowing that victory will secure a quarter-final spot.

Mat Protheroe, Luke Morahan and Sam Bedlow start in the back line, while props Jake Woolmore and Max Lahiff are named in the front row.

Dave Attwood and Joe Joyce form a new second-row partnership, with Luke Hamilton coming in at number eight.

The Bears top pool four, boasting a 100% record in the competition so far.

Brive, currently ninth in the French Top 14, are second in the pool, having won two of their first four games.

Bristol ran out 36-0 winners when the two sides met in November.

Bristol: Protheroe; Morahan, O'Conor, Bedlow, Leiua; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Lahiff, Attwood, Joyce, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Hamilton.

Replacements: Capon, Dawe, Thiede, Hawkins, Heenan, Uren, Lloyd, Powell.

Brive: Scholes; Bituniyata, Galletier, Darthou, Buliruarua; Abzhandadze, Lobzhanidze; Tapueluelu, Narisia, Thomas, Malafosse, Lebas, Cerqueira, Voisin (capt), Giorgadze.

Replacements: Karkadze, Asieshvili, Johnston, Uys, Kamikamica, Delarue, Herve, Romanet.

Referee: Ben Blain (Scotland).

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.