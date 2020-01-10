European Challenge Cup: Bayonne v London Irish

London Irish lost narrowly to Toulon at home in their most recent Challenge Cup pool match on 14 December

European Challenge Cup Pool Two Venue: Stade Jean Dauger Date: Saturday, 11 January Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

London Irish make 14 changes to the side which lost 45-28 to Premiership leaders Exeter last week for their European Challenge Cup trip to Bayonne.

Steve Mafi is the lone survivor, but the Tonga forward moves from flanker to lock as Samoa's TJ Ioane is recalled.

Australia prop Sekope Kepu could make his debut as a replacement, having last played in the World Cup pool stages.

Former Australia scrum-half Nick Phipps starts and United States centre Bryce Campbell has also been selected.

London Irish have slim hopes of reaching the quarter-finals, having won only one of their four pool games so far.

They are unable to top Pool Two and, even if they win both of their final two matches against Bayonne and Scarlets, it may not be enough for them to progress to the last eight as one of the three best second-placed finishers in the group phase.

London Irish: Stokes; Fowlie, Williams, Campbell, Tuatagaloa; Atkins, Phipps; Elrington, Porecki, Chawatama, Mafi, Maddison (capt), Donnell, Ioane, Rogerson

Replacements: Atkins, Goodrick-Clarke, Kepu, Munga, Curtis-Harris, Steele, Meehan, Cokanasiga

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.