Rhys Webb left out of Toulon squad to face Scarlets in European Challenge Cup
|Champions Cup: Scarlets v Toulon
|Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sat, 11 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
|Coverage: Report BBC Sport website
Rhys Webb has been left out of Toulon's squad for their European Challenge Cup trip to Scarlets.
It follows the Wales scrum-half's decision to return to Ospreys next season and his renewed eligibility for his country in the Six Nations.
Toulon's new owner Bernard Lemaitre suggested Webb would not play for the French club again.
His omission comes despite coach Patrice Collazo saying he had been training with the squad as normal.
"I had to judge that he was not able to be competitive for this match. I don't know what else I can say. To play at a high level, you have to be good rugby and psychologically. I had to imagine that he had neither," Collazo said.
It deprives Webb of a potential showdown with Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies in the race for places in the Six Nations squad, which is due to be announced on Wednesday 15 January.
Webb, who has 33 caps, has not played international rugby since December 2017 because of the WRU policy of not picking players who have chosen to move outside Wales, unless they have 60 or more caps.
Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (England).
Assistants: Adam Leal (England) & Phil Watters (England)
TMO: Claire Hodnett (England)