Challenge Cup: Castres v Dragons (Sat)

Taine Basham scores his third try in Dragons 31-17 November win over Castres

Champions Cup: Castres v Dragons Venue: Stade Pierre Fabre, Castres Date: Sat, 11 January Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app

Dragons travel to Castres in the European Challenge Cup boosted by the return of Wales lock Cory Hill.

Hill returns from illness to captain the Dragons, who lead the group on 15 points, two ahead of Castres.

Fly-half Jacob Botica earns a first start but will play as a full-back as the Dragons face injury problems and are without Owen Jenkins, Jordan Williams and Dafydd Howells.

Rio Dyer again replaces the injured Ashton Hewitt on the wing.

Lloyd Fairbrother is selected at loosehead prop, with Brok Harris suspended for the game.

Adam Warren comes into the centre to partner Tom Griffiths while Tavis Knoyle starts at scrum half.

The Dragons have a home match against Russian minnows Enisei-STM to round off their group campaign, meaning they could still lose and top the group if Castres slip up at Worcester, while the Welsh side could also qualify as one of the best second-placed sides.

With a three-week break off after the European group stages finish, Dragons forwards coach Ceri Jones is promising an all-out approach despite the rigours of the Pro14 derbies over the Christmas and New Year period.

"With the group situation we're in, top of the pile but with two huge games coming up, we'd always go for this game. It's a huge challenge but one we can really get something from and keep the momentum going," said the former Newport, Harlequins and Wales prop.

"We've got two games and then potentially there is a bit of a whiff for a few boys, or potentially off to international camp, so it's a big couple of weeks for us."

All five previous encounters between the two sides have gone with home advantage, the Dragons losing 32-29 on their most recent visit to Castres in 2015.

"When I last played out there, I couldn't hear Cory Hill in the warm-up because the crowd was so loud," said lock Matthew Screech.

"I'm expecting the same again, but it's one of those stadiums like Clermont that you love to play in."

Castres Olympique: Dumora; Nakosi, Combezou, David, Paris; Fortunel, Kockott; Tierney, Jenneker, Hounkpatin, Jacquet, Moreaux, Delaporte (capt), Jelonch, Tulou.

Replacements: Firmin, Benedittis, Wihongi, Samson, Gerondeau, Radosavljevic, Vialelle, Laveau,

Dragons: Botica; Rosser, Warren, Griffiths, Dyer; S Davies, Knoyle; Fairbrother, Dee, Brown, J Davies, Screech, Hill (capt), Basham, Moriarty.

Replacements: Shipp, Reynolds, Coleman, M Williams, Keddie, R Williams, Robson, Penny.

Referee: JP Doyle (England).

Assistants: Mike Hudson (England) & Rob Warburton (England)

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.