Leigh Halfpenny: Scarlets aim to keep 'champion' Wales full-back

Leigh Halfpenny has played 85 Tests for Wales and four for the British and Irish Lions

Scarlets coach Brad Mooar says the region are intent on keeping Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny.

Halfpenny produced another impressive performance in the 16-14 Welsh derby win over Cardiff Blues with an 11-point kicking display.

Liam Williams will rejoins Scarlets from Saracens next season but Mooar says the region want both players.

"We will be extremely keen to keep Leigh on board, 11 out of 10. Is that keen enough?" said Mooar.

"He is a champion. He is loving his rugby at the moment and bouncing into work.

"He is an absolute professional in how he prepares. For our younger players watching a bloke like that, you can set your watch to how he trains.

"He has settled on a performance plan that gets him ready to play and works for him.

"There is no fear of him not putting the work in, it's more case of saying you have had enough, you can come off now. Have a rest, get home, do some dishes or something!"

"There are probably two guys who I have seen prepare like that. Leigh is one of them and the other would be Owen Franks (New Zealand prop).

"They are utter professionals who I learn from and the way they do that is magnificent."

Former Wales coach Warren Gatland called Halfpenny the best defensive full-back in the world. Mooar recognises that element of his game but also believes he is developing his attacking edge again.

"There is no surprise he kicks the goals and takes the high balls and is in position across the field as he covers more ground than anyone in the game," said Mooar.

"He is probably one of the bravest guys around and that shows with the stuff in the air.

"When he is enjoying the game he is going to start enjoying the gaps and he has a turn of pace.

"It's something we spoke about with Leigh and said to him we think we can help him keep getting better and become more of an attacking threat at the back.

"He has bought into that and he is loving it. He is a genuine run-kick-pass threat now and tends to make the right decisions."

Gareth Davies' try gave Scarlets a half-time lead at Cardiff Blues on 3 January

Halfpenny's kicking haul against Cardiff Blues was supplemented by a trademark interception try from Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies who was up against national rival Tomos Williams.

Davies could face another Wales' Six Nations opponent on 11 January when Rhys Webb's Toulon travel to face Scarlets in the Challenge Cup.

Webb is eligible again for Wales after it was announced he will return to Ospreys next season.

"Things like head-to-heads are lovely for you guys and spectators to look at but for our guys it is just a matter of playing for the team and our boys will do that," said Mooar.

"Gareth is another bloke who is enjoying his rugby and coming to work. He is leading meetings, bringing ideas and driving standards. When you are preparing like that that's when you deliver consistent performances."

Mooar will hope Davies is passed fit after coming off against Cardiff Blues early in the second-half with a sore knee.

Wales trio James Davies (back), Rob Evans (neck) and Johnny McNicholl are all back in training after missing the victories over Ospreys and Cardiff Blues.

McNicholl and Evans are expected to be passed fit to face Toulon but Davies is again set to miss out after being sidelined since the end of the World Cup on 2 November.