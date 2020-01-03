Stuart McCloskey: In-form Ulster centre promises more to come

McCloskey's second half try against Munster secured Ulster's bonus point

Ulster's Stuart McCloskey says he believes there is still much room for personal improvement despite his impressive recent form.

The centre, 26, put in a man of the match display in Ulster's 38-17 Pro14 win over Munster on Friday.

"I still think I have a lot more to give," he said.

" I've been playing a pretty good level for a while and hopefully I can keep that up."

Ulster's latest bonus point win leaves them well placed in Conference A, sitting second with over a month until their next Pro14 outing.

McCloskey is one of a number of players to have flourished this season and is now firmly in the conversation for inclusion in Ireland head coach Andy Farrell's Six Nations plans.

The Bangor native last played for Ireland since November 2018 and was not included in Joe Schmidt's 44-man World Cup training squad last year.

"I'd love it, I feel like I have been knocking on the door for few years," McCloskey said.

"I'm there or thereabouts but there's a lot of competition and a lot of good players in that position, the likes of Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw and Rory Scannell."

"It's going to be a battle for it and whoever gets it will have to try and hold onto it as well as they can."

'I've got to do more than just carry'

Home wins over inter-provincial rivals Connacht and Munster followed a string of impressive European results for Ulster, who remain undefeated in Champions Cup Pool Three after four rounds.

The midfield partnership of McCloskey and Luke Marshall have been pivotal in providing the province's attacking platform.

"I feel like a bit of a pivot sometimes, I just give the rest of guys a bit of space and get it away rather than just crash it up all the time," said McCloskey.

"Carrying the ball up midfield is always going to be a strength of mine when I'm 110kg, but professional rugby is growing and I've got to do a lot more.

"I think I had a bit of a rough start to the season with a couple of injuries.

