Jonny Gray: Exeter Chiefs sign Glasgow & Scotland lock for next season

Jonny Gray will join an Exeter side who are currently top of the Premiership

Exeter Chiefs have signed Scotland lock Jonny Gray from Glasgow Warriors on a two-year deal, starting next season.

The 25-year-old has 55 international caps and played more than 100 times in seven seasons with Pro14 side Warriors.

Gray will follow Scotland team-mate Stuart Hogg to Sandy Park - with the full-back joining Exeter last summer.

"I see the move not only as a chance to experience something new, but at the same time it's a chance for me to develop myself," Gray said.

"I've spoken to both Hoggy and Skins [Sam Skinner] and they've both said what a great club it is."

Gray missed Exeter's 34-18 Champions Cup win over Glasgow in November, with the teams meeting again at the Scotstoun Stadium on 11 January.

Dave Rennie's Warriors are likely to embark on a major recruitment drive themselves, having lost Hogg, Finn Russell, Josh Strauss and other key players in recent seasons.

"I love Glasgow and I'm so grateful to the club and so many people associated with the club for all they done during my time there," Gray told the Exeter website.

"Without doubt this was one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make - and I will be giving everything between now and the end of the season to ensure my time there finishes on a high."