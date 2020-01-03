Pro14: Barclay returns for Edinburgh clash with Kings

Barclay has not played since November 22

Pro 14 Venue: BT Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 4 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport Scotland website

John Barclay returns from injury in one of 11 changes made by Edinburgh for Saturday's Pro14 meeting with Southern Kings at Murrayfield.

Barclay has not played since 22 November when he sustained a concussion in the European Challenge Cup draw against Bordeaux.

The former Scotland captain lines-up in the back-row alongside Magnus Bradbury and Nick Haining.

Richard Cockerill has rung the changes after the derby win over Glasgow.

With Viliame Mata, Jamie Ritchie and Stuart McInally unavailable, the pack has a much different look to the one that laid the foundation for the victory over Warriors.

Mike Willemse replaces McInally at hooker, with Jamie Bhatti getting a chance at loosehead and WP Nel retaining his place on the other side of the scrum.

Henry Pyrgos comes in to captain the side from scrum-half while Jaco van der Walt gets the nod at fly-half.

Matt Scott's impressive cameo from the bench against Glasgow has earned him a starting berth at centre alongside the returning James Johnstone, while Eroni Sau replaces Darcy Graham on the wing.

Head coach Cockerill wants his side to back up the excellent display against Glasgow with another important league win.

"We were obviously delighted with the derby win last weekend, but as we've spoken about all week in training, it means nothing if we don't turn up and perform against Southern Kings tomorrow night," Cockerill told the club's website.

"We are proud of our unbeaten home record at BT Murrayfield and we want to keep it that way. We are playing with confidence and determination, and hopefully that continues as we face a really tough and much improved Kings side.

"We've made a number of changes to the team, but it is still an experienced squad who are more than capable of putting in a winning performance.

"We're excited to be back in front of our home support and we very much want to start 2020 off with a win."

TEAMS

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn; Eroni Sau, James Johnstone, Matt Scott, Duhan van der Merwe; Jaco van der Walt, Henry Pyrgos (Capt); Jamie Bhatti, Mike Willemse, WP Nel; Lewis Carmichael, Grant Gilchrist; Magnus Bradbury, John Barclay, Nick Haining.

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Pierre Schoeman, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Luke Crosbie, Charlie Shiel, Simon Hickey, Mark Bennett.

Southern Kings: Courtney Winnaar, Yaw Penxe, Sibusiso Sithole, Howard Mnisi (Capt), Erich Cronje; John-Thomas Jackson, Stefan Ungerer; Schalk Ferreira, Jacques du Toit, Pieter Scholtz, Jerry Sexton, Aston Fortuin, Ruaan Lerm, Thembelani Bholi, Elrigh Louw.

Replacements: Alandre van Rooyen, Xandre Vos, De-Jay Terblanche, John-Charles Astle, Bobby de Wee, Theo Maree, Bader Pretorius, Andell Loubser