Harry Williams: Exeter Chiefs prop handed two-week ban following red card v Saracens

Harry Williams was shown the red card whilst on the bench following the incident in Exeter's 14-7 win over Saracens on Sunday

Exeter Chiefs prop Harry Williams has been given a two-week ban following his red card in their 14-7 win against Saracens on Sunday.

The 28-year-old England international had been substituted following a head injury assessment earlier in the match but was sent off in the dying minutes.

Williams was judged to have left the technical area in order to join a 25-man melee following a disagreement between Duncan Taylor and Nic White.

His ban ends on Tuesday, 14 January.

"The referee [Wayne Barnes], who handled the situation in an exemplary manner, assessed his actions as an exacerbating the situation. Clearly it was behaviour against the spirit of good sportsmanship, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.27," independent judicial officer Richard Whittam QC said.

A Premiership Rugby statement continued: "Richard Whittam QC assessed the action as attracting a low-end entry point for 'other' behaviour in the sanction table in Annex 2 to Regulation 19. He did not strike another player and no one was injured as a result of his actions. He apologised to the referee immediately after the match and accepted the charge in advance of the hearing.

"In those circumstances the 4 week sanction was reduced to one of 2 weeks."