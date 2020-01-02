Justin Clegg: Worcester Warriors lock signs new two-year contract
Worcester Warriors lock Justin Clegg has signed a contract to remain with the Premiership side for a further two years.
The 22-year-old came through the club's academy and joined the senior squad during last season but missed most of the campaign with a back injury.
"It's a club I have been at for five years and, growing up in the area, it's a club I always supported," Clegg said.
"It's a club that I want to succeed and to help as much as I possibly can."