Rory Hughes: Leicester sign Glasgow Warriors back on loan

Rory Hughes has scored six tries in 48 appearances for Pro14 side Glasgow Warriors

Premiership club Leicester Tigers have signed Scotland international Rory Hughes on loan from Glasgow Warriors until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who can play on the wing or at full-back, has won four international caps.

"Rory adds a different dimension to our side and vital depth as we go into the second half of the season." Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy said.

"We're excited to see what he can bring to our group."

Hughes joined the Warriors before the 2013-14 season, having featured for Scotland at Under-17 and Under-18 level and played rugby sevens for his country.

Pro14 side Glasgow have the right to recall Hughes from his loan spell at Welford Road.