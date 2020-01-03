Premiership: Wasps v Northampton Saints

Alex Waller was a replacement in Northampton's win over Gloucester on 28 December

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 5 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Wasps give a first Premiership start to academy graduate Tom West, with fellow props Ben Harris, Zurabi Zhvania and Simon McIntyre all sidelined.

South African back-row Nizaam Carr will makes his 50th club appearance.

Northampton make four changes, club captain Alex Waller and lock David Ribbans among those to be recalled.

Paul Hill and Ahsee Tuala also start for Chris Boyd's second-placed side, with Courtney Lawes moving into the back row for the visitors.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Watson; Umaga, Robson; West, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury (capt), Matthews, Willis, Young, Carr.

Replacements: Cruse, Owlett, Toomaga-Allen, Flament, Vailanu, Porter, Gopperth, De Jongh.

Northampton: Furbank; Tuala, Hutchinson, Francis, Collins; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (co-capt), Haywood, Hill, Moon, Ribbans, Lawes, Wood, Harrison (co-capt).

Replacements: S Matavesi, Van Wyk, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Ludlam, Taylor, Proctor, Naiyaravoro.