Premiership: London Irish v Exeter Chiefs

Enrique Pieretto replaces Harry Williams, who is serving a two-week suspension

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Sunday, 5 January Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Hooker Motu Matu'u starts a five-week ban after being sent off for a dangerous tackle as London Irish make four changes against Exeter.

Ben Meehan, Saia Fainga'a, Ollie Hoskins and Steve Mafi all come in for the ninth-placed hosts.

Exeter give a first Premiership start to Argentina prop Enrique Pieretto, with Harry Williams serving a ban.

Gareth Steenson, Jannes Kirsten, Don Armand and Sam Hill are also recalled by the league leaders.

London Irish hooker Dave Porecki is set for his first appearance of the season after being named on the bench after returning from injury.

London Irish: Veitokani; Tuatagaloa, Rona, Stephenson, Hassell-Collins; Myler, Meehan; Dell, Fainga'a, Hoskins, Van der Merwe (capt), Coleman, Mafi, Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Porecki, Elrington, Chawatama, Maddison, Rogerson, Phipps, Atkins, Campbell.

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Devoto, S Hill, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Pieretto, Kirsten, Dennis (capt), Ewers, Armand, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Taione, Moon, Street, Lonsdale, Kvesic, Townsend, J Simmonds, Dollman.