Premiership: Saracens v Worcester Warriors

Saracens and England number eight Billy Vunipola is set to make his fourth Premiership appearance of the season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 4 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Saracens have made five changes from their defeat at Exeter for the visit of Worcester Warriors.

Alex Lewington, Alex Lozowski and Richard Wigglesworth come into the back line, with prop Titi Lamositele and Ben Earl returning to the forward pack.

Worcester make six changes from their victory over London Irish.

Number eight GJ van Velze will make his first Premiership start of the season, in place of the injured Cornell du Preez (ankle).

Tighthead prop Nick Schonert (gashed head) and fly-half Duncan Weir (jaw) are both ruled out with injuries they sustained against the Exiles.

Richard Palframan starts in place of Schonert, with Jono Lance called up to replace Weir.

Michael Heaney starts at scrum-half and Jamie Shillcock is recalled at full-back, while Samoa international Ed Fidow is back on the wing after recovering from a concussion.

The Warriors have lost just one of their past four league games and are sixth in the table, one point off the top four.

Saracens' second defeat of the Premiership campaign left them on -12 points, 18 behind 11th-placed Leicester.

Saracens: Daly; Maitland, Lozowski, Barritt (capt), Lewington; Farrell, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, George, Lamositele, Itoje, Skelton, Isiekwe, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Singleton, Barrington, Koch, Kpoku, Wray, Spencer, M Vunipola, Taylor.

Worcester: Shillcock; Fidow, Beck, Mills, Howe; Lance, Heaney; Black, Moulds (capt), Palframan, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill, Lewis, Van Velze.

Replacements: Taufete'e, Bower, Carey, Fatialofa, Mama, Hougaard, Van Breda, Lawrence.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.