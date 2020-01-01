Leicester Tigers: George Ford, Ellis Genge, George Worth & Sam Aspland-Robinson extend contracts

George Ford returned to Leicester in the summer of 2017 after a spell with Bath

England fly-half George Ford is one of four players to have signed new contracts with Leicester Tigers.

George Worth, Sam Aspland-Robinson and Ford's international team-mate Ellis Genge have also extended their stays at Welford Road.

Tigers finished 11th in the Premiership last season and are again second from bottom after seven games this term.

"I believe in sticking it out through tough times and coming out at the other end," Ford, 26, said.

"It's going to be small building blocks, rebuilding little and often, rather than an overnight fix."

Ford and prop Genge, 24, were part of the England squad that were runners-up at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, with Ford starting the loss to South Africa in the final in Yokohama.

Worth, 23, has made more appearances than any other player for Tigers so far this season, while 22-year-old Aspland-Robinson has played 14 times for the club since joining from Harlequins in the summer of 2018.

Leicester have not revealed the lengths of the contracts signed by the quartet.