Munster medic handed suspended ban after Saracens brawl

Several Saracens and Munster players were involved in a scuffle in the second half

Munster doctor Jamie Kearns has been given a suspended three-week ban for his role in a brawl involving almost 30 players at Saracens in December.

An independent panel found that Kearns "verbally abused" Saracens player Jamie George during the Champions Cup game.

It was alleged at the time that the comments related to George's weight.

The ban is suspended for 12 months and Kearns will pay a 2,000 euros (£1,700) fine after the panel took into account an "immediate expression of remorse".

English side Saracens went on to win the game 15-6 at Allianz Park.

A misconduct complaint was made against Kearns in the wake of the Pool 4 encounter and his sanction was announced following a meeting of the panel in London.