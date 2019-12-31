Steve Diamond: Sale Sharks boss fined for insulting Champions Cup match officials

Steve Diamond was fined for making disparaging remarks about referee Mathieu Raynal and his assistants

Sale Sharks boss Steve Diamond has been fined for insulting match officials but escaped a touchline ban.

He was charged with misconduct over comments made following their Champions Cup defeat by Exeter 8 December.

An independent hearing upheld the charge and fined Diamond £2,553.

"These comments had the potential to bring the sport of rugby union, the Heineken Champions Cup, and/or EPCR, into disrepute," an European Professional Club Rugby statement read.

"The committee took into account Steve Diamond's timely admission of wrongdoing, in addition to his numerous subsequent public comments and apologies to the team of match officials for any offence caused."