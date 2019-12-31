Louis Ludik: Ulster's versatile back ruled out for three games

Louis Ludik leaves the Kingspan Stadium pitch after picking up his ankle injury

Ulster will be without Louis Ludik for at least three matches after the versatile back sustained ankle ligament damage against Connacht.

Ludik, who was forced off with the injury during the Pro14 victory, is set to miss the games with Munster, Clermont and Bath.

Forward Marcell Coetzee will follow return to play protocols after suffering concussion against Connacht.

Coetzee was injured in a clash of heads with Connacht prop Paddy McAllister.

McAllister was subsequently cited but the complaint was dismissed by an independent panel on Tuesday after they deemed the incident "accidental".

Speaking before the panel's decision, Ulster coach Dan McFarland pointedly compared McAllister's tackle to the incident involving Will Addison in the European Champions Cup win over Clermont Auvergne in November which led to the Ireland back receiving a four-week ban.

He said: "Will Addison was back after a four-week ban and one of the first things he has to watch is a tackle that was way worse than his - way worse - that ends in nothing."

Meanwhile, young back Angus Curtis has undergone knee surgery to repair his torn ACL and will be sidelined until next season.

Ulster lie second in Conference A of the Pro14 going into their 3 January derby with Conference B leaders Munster at Kingspan Stadium.