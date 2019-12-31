Ashley Beck: Wales centre signs new Worcester Warriors deal

Ashley Beck has scored two tries in seven Wales appearances but has not played for his country since 2013

Wales centre Ashley Beck has signed a new contract at Worcester Warriors until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Beck, who joined from Ospreys in 2018, endured a disrupted first year at the club after breaking his ankle against Stade Francais in October.

But the 29-year-old has made a full recovery and started every Premiership match so far this season, scoring once.

"The club's ambition is to be a top six side and I want to be part of helping achieve that goal," he said.

"We have a fantastic squad, I really like the boys and everything about the club. As a family we are settled here and we are very happy."

Beck is the 12th Warriors players to sign a new contract since November.