George North: Wales wing set for Ospreys derby return

George North's 91st appearance for Wales was ended by this hamstring injury against South Africa

Pro14: Dragons v Ospreys Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sat, 4 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales & the BBC Sport website and app.

George North is set to play for the first time since the World Cup semi final when Ospreys face Dragons at Rodney Parade on 4 January.

The Wales and British and Irish Lions wing, 27, ruptured a hamstring during Wales' 19-16 defeat by South Africa.

Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones will not be back for the match at Rodney Parade.

"This weekend is probably a week too early for him, it's a risk we're not willing to take," said coach Matt Sherratt.

Ospreys are bottom of Conference A in the Pro14 following a record 44-0 defeat by Scarlets on 26 December.

Jones, 34, has not played since the third-place play-off against New Zealand because of a groin injury.

"Alun Wyn is the big talking point along with George," added Sherratt.

"Alun Wyn finished the World Cup with a slight groin issue. He has come back and he is trying to get his training load up to speed.

Alun Wyn Jones has not played since Wales' world cup bronze final defeat against New Zealand

"I am not going to make statements about when he is back - he deserves to come back when he is ready to come back.

"His return is imminent but it will not be this weekend."

Ospreys are looking to respond after their thrashing by Scarlets when they take on Dragons.

They have won just once in 13 matches this season.

North admits it has been hard to watch his team-mates struggle in what has been a difficult season.

"With injuries, you want to get back out there as soon as you can fighting for the boys and helping them back to winning ways," he said.

"It has been tough from top to bottom. It's how we now address it, move on and focusing on the Dragons coming up.

"It's been a tough few weeks. We are just focused fully on Dragons."