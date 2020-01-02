Leone Nakarawa: Fiji lock rejoins Glasgow Warriors after Racing 92 exit

Leone Nakarawa helped Glasgow to the 2015 Pro12 title

Fiji lock Leone Nakarawa has rejoined Glasgow Warriors until the end of the season after being sacked by Racing 92.

The 31-year-old was released by the Paris side having reported late from the Rugby World Cup.

Despite being courted by clubs in France and England, he has chosen to return to Glasgow, where he excelled in a three-year stint until 2016.

The off-loading lock was pivotal in Warriors' run to the 2015 Pro12 title - their only major honour.

He is available for their Pro14 trip to Benetton on Saturday, as Dave Rennie's men aim to improve on their fourth-place standing in Conference A.

A sevens gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Nakarawa has won 62 caps for his country's XVs side, and was named in the 2015 World Cup team of the tournament.

"I've remained close with my ex-team-mates during my time in Paris and they played a big role in my decision to come back," Nakarawa told Glasgow's official club website.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Dave Rennie and the coaching staff. Glasgow Warriors play an attacking style, which suits the way I like to play."

Glasgow Warriors head coach Rennie, added: "Everyone knows how dangerous he is with ball in hand, and Glasgow supporters have fond memories of his previous exploits in a Warriors jersey."