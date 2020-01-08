European Challenge Cup: Pick your Edinburgh XV to play Bordeaux-Begles
-
|Challenge Cup: Bordeaux-Begles v Edinburgh
|Venue: Stade Chaban-Delmas Date: Saturday, 11 January Time: 13:00 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
Edinburgh travel to play European Challenge Cup rivals Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday, who lead Richard Cockerill's men by a solitary point at the Pool 3 summit.
Which players should the Englishman select for the all-important trip to France? Pick and share your XV below.
Pick your Edinburgh XV
