European Challenge Cup: Pick your Edinburgh XV to play Bordeaux-Begles

Challenge Cup: Bordeaux-Begles v Edinburgh
Venue: Stade Chaban-Delmas Date: Saturday, 11 January Time: 13:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Edinburgh travel to play European Challenge Cup rivals Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday, who lead Richard Cockerill's men by a solitary point at the Pool 3 summit.

Which players should the Englishman select for the all-important trip to France? Pick and share your XV below.

Pick your starting XV for Saturday's European Challenge Cup trip to Bordeaux-Begles

