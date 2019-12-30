Darryl Marfo: Ospreys sign Scotland prop amid 'unprecedented' injury crisis

Darryl Marfo
England-born Marfo qualifies for Scotland through his Scottish mother
Pro14: Dragons v Ospreys
Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sat, 4 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales & the BBC Sport website and app.

Ospreys have signed Scotland prop Darryl Marfo until the end of the season as they deal with an "unprecedented" injury crisis.

The loose-head, capped three times in 2017, was released by Edinburgh earlier this month to find a new club.

A former Harlequins and Bath prop, Marfo joins an Ospreys side enduring a run of 10 consecutive losses.

Ospreys props Gareth Thomas, Rhodri Jones, Tom Botha and Rhys Henry are all injured.

