Darryl Marfo: Ospreys sign Scotland prop amid 'unprecedented' injury crisis

From the section

England-born Marfo qualifies for Scotland through his Scottish mother

Pro14: Dragons v Ospreys Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sat, 4 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales & the BBC Sport website and app.

Ospreys have signed Scotland prop Darryl Marfo until the end of the season as they deal with an "unprecedented" injury crisis.

The loose-head, capped three times in 2017, was released by Edinburgh earlier this month to find a new club.

A former Harlequins and Bath prop, Marfo joins an Ospreys side enduring a run of 10 consecutive losses.

Ospreys props Gareth Thomas, Rhodri Jones, Tom Botha and Rhys Henry are all injured.