European Champions Cup: Pick your Glasgow Warriors XV to play Exeter Chiefs

European Champions Cup, Pool B: Glasgow Warriors v Exeter
Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 11 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Glasgow Warriors host European Champions Cup Pool B leaders Exeter Chiefs on Saturday knowing defeat would likely end their quarter-final hopes.

Which players should Dave Rennie select for this monumental Scotstoun showdown? Pick and share your XV below.

Pick your Glasgow Warriors XV

