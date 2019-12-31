Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Scarlets (Fri) - Nick Williams return to boost Blues for derby

Number eight Nick Williams signed a one-year contract extension with Cardiff Blues last May

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Scarlets Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Fri, 3 Jan Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales & the BBC Sport website and app.

Cardiff Blues will have Nick Williams available after a leg injury for Friday's Pro14 derby with Scarlets.

The New Zealand number eight missed the wins over Ospreys and Dragons.

"Nick is available for selection, he'll be there abouts, but the rest of the team is pretty similar to what we've gone in with," Blues coach John Mulvihill said.

Prop Kieron Assiratti will face a late fitness check but is expected to feature.

Fellow front row Dylan Lewis is also close to a return but may not feature until the European games against Leicester on 12 January and Calvisano the following week.

"We've refreshed a little bit because this will be the third game in 13 days so they come thick and fast, and there's also that collision that is usually higher in derbies than in normal Pro14 games," Mulvihill added.

"So a few bumps and bruises but the squad is pretty similar.

"Last week against the Dragons was the first time that Cardiff Arms Park has been sold out for a while and the atmosphere was electric here.

"Again it's going to be another sell-out against the Scarlets on the first Friday of the New Year, so it should be a great celebration of rugby.

"We're really looking forward to this week, we're really excited about it, we've had a really good week at training and I don't think the club has gone three up at Christmas at any point.

"We want to be the first to do that. If you win two you'd be pretty happy but if you win three you'd be over the moon."

Cardiff Blues: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Scarlets: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

Assistants: Adam Jones (Wales) & Eddie Hogan-O'Connell (Ireland)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)