Harlequins Women beat Leinster on Twickenham debut

Harlequins Women made their Twickenham debut as part of the 'Big Game 12' alongside the men's side

Harlequins Women overcame Leinster Women 47-26 in the first female club match at Twickenham Stadium.

Quins led 33-12 after Jess Breach's hat-trick and tries by Rachael Burford and Anna Caplice, while Daisy Earle and Linda Djougang scored for Leinster.

Lindsay Peat reduced the deficit for the Irish side after the break but Quins replied through Amy Cokayne.

Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony and Fi Fletcher exchanged late tries as Quins triumphed in front of 7,514 supporters.

It was the first time Harlequins - who are top of the domestic Premier 15s competition - have been involved in the annual 'Big Game' day the men's side hold at Twickenham.

They played after the men's side drew 30-30 with Leicester Tigers in 'Big Game 12'.