Richard Cockerill: Edinburgh have lived in Glasgow's shadow enough, says head coach

Edinburgh prop Pierre Schoeman was named man of the match

Edinburgh should savour the bonus-point win over Glasgow Warriors after living in their rivals' shadow "enough", says head coach Richard Cockerill.

The hosts won a thrilling Murrayfield encounter 29-19 to move top of Pro14 Conference A.

Beating last year's league runners-up preserves Edinburgh's quest to lift the 1872 Cup for the third year running.

"Glasgow have always said that we're a kick-chase team and don't score tries," Cockerill told BBC Radio Scotland.

"Well, we scored more tries [than Glasgow] tonight. We won the game and they got nothing. If you look at the two pools, we've scored more tries than them, so maybe they're a kick-chase team.

"We've lived in their shadow enough - why shouldn't we enjoy the win?"

A penalty try and Darcy Graham's scintillating late score - the winger's second of the afternoon - settled a see-sawing battle that hung in the balance until the final two minutes.

Scott Cummings and George Horne had twice put Glasgow ahead from close range in an enthralling second half after the sides were locked at 7-7 come the interval.

"It was tight as tight could be but we've just got to be pleased with how we played, how we stuck in," Cockerill added. "Some real quality out there but some average stuff as well.

"I think we can play better but I'm delighted. It's a tough game to take six points out of these two games as it is but very important for us.

"It's tough in the modern game because as soon as you get into opposition 22 it's really hard to defend and they did it really well to us and we were hard on them on their goal line - we managed to break them. But we scored two quality tries from a long way out."

Warriors remain fourth in Pro14 Conference B, two points behind Cheetahs who now have two games in hand.

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie said his side had to "give Edinburgh credit".

"They stung us with a couple of long-range tries from turnovers," he told BBC Radio Scotland. "That's probably the story of the day. We lost a fair bit of line-out ball, mainly from over-throws and made too many errors and they punished us for it.

"They found a couple of holes inside us, got right in behind us and scored off that. I thought they were very dangerous with the ball in hand tonight.

"You've got to have edge in these games - they're always physical and tough contests at the breakdown. Tonight we didn't get the speed of ball that we got last week so it was harder to put them under pressure."