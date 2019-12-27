Leigh Halfpenny: Scarlets aim to keep Wales full-back after signing Liam Williams

Leigh Halfpenny (l) was the Lions British and Irish Lions Test full-back in 2013 while Liam Williams (r) was first choice for the 2017 Test series in New Zealand.

Scarlets' senior management want to keep Leigh Halfpenny after signing fellow Wales and Lions full-back Liam Williams for next season.

Halfpenny is out of contract at the end of the season with Williams arriving from Saracens for the 2020-21 campaign.

"We have got Liam and our intention is to have Leigh as well," said general manager of rugby Jon Daniels.

"That has been the message in our discussions with the Welsh Rugby Union around this."

Halfpenny signed a three-year deal with Scarlets in August 2017 after returning to Wales from Toulon.

Scarlets have strong wing and full-back resources with Halfpenny and Williams joined by Wales squad members Johnny McNicholl and Steff Evans, while teenager Ryan Conbeer is also viewed as a fine prospect.

Daniels believes they can keep all the players happy as they develop a squad to compete in the Pro14 and Heineken Champions Cup.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Scarlets 44-0 Ospreys

"There is plenty of top-quality rugby in a season for two international players in the same position," said Daniels.

"If you look at teams who have historically been successful on a number of fronts over a number of years they have that strength in depth.

"That is our aspiration and what we are building here."

Scarlets are also looking for a new head coach with Brad Mooar returning to New Zealand at the end of the 2019-20 season to become part of new All Blacks coach Ian Foster's backroom staff.

Mooar was appointed this season on a three-year deal to replace Wayne Pivac who succeeded Warren Gatland as Wales coach.

"It is critical we find not only the right rugby person but also someone who can lead a culture we are developing here," said Daniels.

Glenn Delaney spent seven years as director of rugby at Nottingham before becoming London Irish's forwards coach, head coach and head of rugby operations

If Scarlets decide to promote from within, defence coach Glenn Delaney would be the prime candidate having had previous head coach experience with London Irish.

"When we put the team together with Brad, bringing in Glenn's experience was deliberate," said Daniels.

"If Glenn puts himself in the process and he comes out the best person available, then we will be happy with that."

Daniels has ruled out a move for former Scarlets backs coach Stephen Jones who is now part of Pivac's Wales backroom staff.