Brad Mooar: Scarlets head coach explains New Zealand departure

Brad Mooar began his role as head coach at the Scarlets in 2019

Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar says the lure of being involved with New Zealand was too strong to ignore.

Mooar will leave the region at the end of his first season in charge to link up with Ian Foster's All Blacks coaching team.

Mooar says he thinks only the All Blacks could have persuaded him to leave Parc y Scarlets.

"In terms of coaching it is the pinnacle to represent your country," said Mooar.

"We don't control the timings of our opportunities and the chance to do that has a magnificent pull."

Mooar revealed how the opportunity arose.

"It was pretty simple, Ian Foster rings up and we had a conversation," said Mooar.

"I asked him if he had the right number! I was just humbled to be part of the conversation.

"We have collaborated for a long time and have a good relationship and exchange ideas. regardless of who we are coaching.

"He was putting his team together and thought I can add to that.

"He said he knew I was in a role that I was loving and wanted to talk about another one. We talked through that and things rolled from there.

"It is grown adults having adult conversations and however difficult they might be it is important to be honest and empathetic and maintain integrity."

Scarlets have received compensation for Mooar who had signed a three-year contract after replacing Wayne Pivac, Mooar insisted it was still a tough decision.

"To be in the position of having two magnificent opportunities was just humbling," said Mooar.

"I was balancing New Zealand with doing something you love here at the Scarlets.

"It was a trying time to work through that and knowing which way you were going to go.

"It was still a difficult thought process because we love it here.

"The support and understanding from everybody here has been superb.

"What we can see clearly is the 'we' is so much bigger than the 'me'. There is a lot more going on than one person and that is important to me."

Mooar also insisted on seeing out the 2019-20 season as he hopes to guide Scarlets to silverware.

"It was always important to me it was always going to be the end of the season and we get to finish what we started this season," said Mooar.

"We want to leave the place in a position where it is ready to explode and go forward. It would please me 100 per cent to see the side and the club kicking on."

Mooar has also offered to be part of the process of finding a new head coach.

"Once a Scarlet, always a Scarlet and I am willing to be part of that conversation," said Mooar.

"Nigel Short (Scarlets chairman) and the board and Jon Daniels (Scarlets general manager) are well ahead of the curve in terms of working out what is next and there are good discussions.

"It is a happy group and things have been started that are positive and leading on from the great work that Wayne did in the last four years or so."