Mark Bennett, Luke Crosbie and Lewis Carmichael sign new Edinburgh deals

Bennett couldn't prevent Edinburgh slipping to 1872 Cup defeat at Scotstoun on Saturday

Scotland centre Mark Bennett has joined Luke Crosbie and Lewis Carmichael in agreeing new contracts with Edinburgh.

Bennett, 26, has made 30 appearances in two injury-interrupted campaigns since arriving from Glasgow Warriors and has five tries in 10 games this season.

"Mark is a proven internationalist, he's quick and decisive and looks to be back to his best," head coach Richard Cockerill said of the 22-cap player.

Lock Carmichael, 24, missed all of last season through injury.

He was capped by Scotland on tour against Canada and USA in 2018 and made his 40th appearance for Edinburgh in Saturday's 20-16 defeat by Glasgow.

Back-row Crosbie, 22, has scored four tries in 33 appearances.

The length of the deals has not been disclosed and Edinburgh host Glasgow in part two of their 1872 Cup festive double-header on Saturday.