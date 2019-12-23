Henry Slade: Exeter and England centre sidelined by ankle injuries

Henry Slade has won 27 international caps and was part of the England squad which finished runners-up at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan

Exeter Chiefs and England centre Henry Slade is set for a spell on the sidelines with ankle injuries that are still being assessed by club staff.

The 26-year-old was forced off during Saturday's win at Leicester after taking knocks to both of his ankles.

"Sladey's going to be out for a little while," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told the club website.

"It is, however, not something he will be able to get over in a week or two - it's more significant than that."

Slade, who featured five times for England at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan as Eddie Jones' side finished runners-up, was replaced in the first half of Exeter's 31-22 victory at Welford Road, which took the Chiefs top of the Premiership.

"He tried hobbling along with one [injury], until he picked up the second," Baxter added.

"The second injury is more of a concern as it's around an old injury, which he had previously had plated."