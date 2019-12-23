Belgium Tuatagaloa: London Irish sign Samoa wing until the end of the season

Belgium Tuatagaloa
Belgium Tuatagaloa has played sevens rugby for Samoa and New Zealand

London Irish have signed winger Belgium Tuatagaloa on a deal until the end of the current Premiership season.

The New Zealand-born Samoa international, 30, has played four Tests including one at the 2019 World Cup, and has also played sevens rugby.

He last played in France with third-tier side Valence, and has previously featured in New Zealand provincial rugby with Wellington and Canterbury.

"Belgium is a good addition to our squad," Exiles boss Declan Kidney said.

