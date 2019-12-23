'Crucial decisions' cost Jersey Reds against London Scottish, says Harvey Biljon

The match was played in difficult conditions at St Peter

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his team were on the wrong side of some "crucial" refereeing decisions in their 13-10 home loss to London Scottish.

The Reds led 10-6 at half-time after Antonio Harris' try and five points from kicker Brendan Cope.

But Mark Bright's second-half try as well as eight points from Will Magie's boot sealed the win.

"I think we did well around the set-piece, the referee didn't give us the reward we deserved," Biljon said.

"We had our opportunities, there were some crucial decisions by the referee that we need to try and understand."

The bonus-point loss, Jersey's first defeat in the league since 2 November, leaves the islanders in fifth place in the Championship heading into the new year.

"We were up against a pretty motivated London Scottish team," Biljon added to BBC Radio Jersey.

"But I am frustrated, I am disappointed, but it's a point on a tough day, but we should have come away with more."