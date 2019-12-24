Pro14: Scarlets v Ospreys (Boxing Day)

May's Champions Cup play-off between the two sides ended in confrontation between Ospreys and Scarlets players

Pro14: Scarlets v Ospreys Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Thu, 26 December Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Sport website and app.

Ospreys make three changes for their Boxing Day derby against Scarlets but are still without Wales international Alun Wyn Jones and George North.

Morgan Morris comes into the pack in place of Dan Lydiate while Lesley Klim and Kieran Williams are handed starts.

Scarlets also make three changes from their defeat to Dragons, with Angus O'Brien and Ryan Conbeer replacing the injured Dan Jones and Johnny McNicholl.

The only other change sees Blade Thomson start ahead of Uzair Cassiem.

South African tight-head Werner Kruger returns to the Scarlets replacements, as does versatile back Paul Asquith.

The Ospreys are still missing 16 players through injury, the likes of Gareth Anscombe and Owen Watkin are also sidelined alongside Jones and North.

Scarlets are fourth in Pro14 Conference B after suffering their third defeat of the season in Saturday's dramatic late defeat at Dragons.

Ospreys are still with just the one win in the Pro14 all season, and a home defeat against Cardiff Blues last time out leaves them level on points with Conference A bottom side Zebre.

Scarlets: Halfpenny; Conbeer, Hughes, Parkes, Evans; O'Brien, Davies; Jones, Owens (capt), Lee, Ball, Lousi, Shingler, Macleod, Thomson

Replacements: Elias, Price, Kruger, Ratuva, Cassiem, Hardy, Lamb, Asquith

Ospreys: C Evans; Klim, K Williams, S Williams, Morgan; McKenzie, A Davies; Smith, Otten, Fia, Beard, B Davies, Cracknell, Tipuric (capt), Morris

Replacements: Lake, Fawcett, Gardiner, Orie, Lydiate, Venter, Price, Thomas-Wheeler

Referee: Craig Evans (WAL)

Assistants: Dan Jones (WAL) and Wayne Davies (WAL)

TMO: Jon Mason (WAL)