Shane Lewis-Hughes: Cardiff Blues back-rower signs contract extension

Shane Lewis-Hughes
Rhondda Schools product Shane Lewis-Hughes has made 28 Cardiff Blues appearances

Back-row forward Shane Lewis-Hughes has signed a long-term contract extension with Cardiff Blues.

The 22-year-old was man-of-the-match after Blues' 19-16 Pro14 Welsh derby win at Ospreys on Saturday.

He has also caught the attention of new Wales coach Wayne Pivac with a call-up to the squad that prepared to play the Barbarians in November.

"My aim is to be the very best and achieve everything I can at the highest level," said Lewis-Hughes.

Blues have not specified the duration of the player's contract.

Head coach John Mulvihill said: "Shane is one of our most dedicated, diligent and driven players with huge potential."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you