Shane Lewis-Hughes: Cardiff Blues back-rower signs contract extension

Rhondda Schools product Shane Lewis-Hughes has made 28 Cardiff Blues appearances

Back-row forward Shane Lewis-Hughes has signed a long-term contract extension with Cardiff Blues.

The 22-year-old was man-of-the-match after Blues' 19-16 Pro14 Welsh derby win at Ospreys on Saturday.

He has also caught the attention of new Wales coach Wayne Pivac with a call-up to the squad that prepared to play the Barbarians in November.

"My aim is to be the very best and achieve everything I can at the highest level," said Lewis-Hughes.

Blues have not specified the duration of the player's contract.

Head coach John Mulvihill said: "Shane is one of our most dedicated, diligent and driven players with huge potential."