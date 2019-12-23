Ryan Wilson: 'No panic in Glasgow camp' after slow start to season

Ryan Wilson leaves the Scotstoun pitch a happy man after 80 minutes of "constant brutality"

Ryan Wilson maintains Glasgow Warriors are "in a good place" with "no panic in the camp" after a stuttering start to the season.

Prior to Saturday's 20-16 success against Edinburgh, last season's beaten finalists had lost four from seven in the Pro14.

And Dave Rennie's side are struggling in the Champions Cup after two defeats.

"We're doing a lot of good stuff, we just need to be a bit more clinical," said Scotland flanker Wilson.

"We're doing the right things, we just need to do them a little better. If we tidy things up, we can turn it round pretty quickly."

Following a hard-fought derby victory, Warriors remain fourth in Conference A, 19 points adrift of leaders Leinster and seven points behind Ulster in second place.

George Turner's late try proved decisive for the Scotstoun side, in a contest that produced five yellow cards.

"It's very sweet," Wilson said of the win. "It was gritty but we know if it's close, we can find a way to grind it out.

"We had 80 minutes of knocking them back, constant brutality, with some really big hits out there."

The Scottish rivals meet again at Murrayfield on 28 December in the second part of their festive double-header, with the 1872 Cup up for grabs.

Edinburgh are looking to lift the trophy for the third year running, but Wilson says his side have room to improve.

"We've still got loads to work on," he said. "We'll have a look back at our game on Boxing Day and there will be so many more things we can fix. We'll work out where we could have got even more points and where we can tighten up in defence."