Glasgow Warriors: Penalty count in Edinburgh win 'way too high' - Dave Rennie

George Turner scored the decisive try as Glasgow Warriors overcame inter-city rivals Edinburgh

Glasgow's penalty count in their 1872 Cup win over Edinburgh was "way too high", admits head coach Dave Rennie.

Warriors committed 15 infringements in a frenetic 20-16 Scotstoun victory featuring five yellow cards.

The bruising derby triumph moves Rennie's men within two points of third-placed Cheetahs in Pro14 Conference A, although the South African franchise have a game in hand.

"The penalty count is way too high," Rennie told BBC Radio Scotland.

"I could argue a few of them clearly but that's my job. We weren't happy that they piggy-backed a couple of penalties in a row and that allowed them to gain 80 metres."

George Turner's 75th-minute try and a huge defensive penalty won by man of the match Zander Fagerson earned Glasgow four precious points as they look to move into the play-off berths.

Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn cancelled out an Ali Price score four minutes before Turner touched down in a dramatic finale, with Warriors defending in their own 22 until Fagerson's intervention on the final play.

Glasgow are all but eliminated from the European Champions Cup and had won only three of their seven league matches before Saturday's inter-city encounter.

"I know there have been question marks around our form but we are creating opportunities, we just haven't been clinical enough," Rennie said. "So it was good to put a couple away today. It's hurt us in Europe, we've got to make sure we can take confidence from this and build from it.

"It was on the back of a really physical performance. Defensively we were great, really quick off the line. On attack, we carried and cleaned aggressively and generated quick ball that put them under pressure.

"Our counter-ruck was excellent, we want to hunt, but referees aren't rewarding that very often, so sometimes you've got to take space, and Zander Fagerson was the instigator of that. I thought he was outstanding."