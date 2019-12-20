Tiernan O’Halloran will hope to secure a victory over neighbours Munster on his Connacht return

Guinness Pro14: Connacht v Munster (Sat) Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 21 December Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Preview, updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Connacht welcome back Tiernan O'Halloran from injury for the Pro14 Conference B top-two derby tussle at the Sportsground.

O'Halloran returns at full-back while captain Quinn Roux is set make his 100th appearance for the province.

Munster hand a first Pro14 start to scrum-half Craig Casey as they make 10 changes from last weekend's Champions Cup defeat by Saracens.

Connacht trail their Irish rivals and conference leaders by just a point.

"All players want to be involved in these inter-pro games and with Munster in our conference it takes on extra significance," said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

"We take pride in our home record and last season Munster were one of the few teams to beat us in the Sportsground so we know the challenge."

CJ Stander, Chris Farrell, JJ Hanrahan, Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland are the quintet to retain their places in the Munster team.

Dave Kilcoyne returns from injury to start in the Munster front row while academy winger Liam Coombes starts alongside cousin Gavin Coombes for the first time in the Pro14.

Full-back Shane Daly, wing Calvin Nash and centre Dan Goggin also come in along with forwards Kevin O'Byrne, Stephen Archer and Chris Cloete.

Connacht: O'Halloran, Porch, Daly, Aki, Godwin; C Fitzgerald, Blade; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham, Dillane, Roux, Masterson, Boyle, McKeon.

Replacements: Delahunt, Kenny, Robertson-McCoy, Maksymiw, Copeland, Kerins, Carty, S Fitzgerald.

Munster: Daly, Nash, Farrell, Goggin, L Coombes; Hanrahan, Casey; Kilcoyne, O'Bryne, Archer, Kleyn, Holland, G Coombes, Cloete, Stander (capt).

Replacements: Barron, Loughman, Knox, Wycherley, O'Donoghue, Cronin, Healy, Arnold.