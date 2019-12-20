Welsh Rugby: Insurance Executive Amanda Blanc to chair Professional Rugby Board

Amanda Blanc has wide ranging executive experience in the insurance industry

Amanda Blanc has been appointed as the independent chair of Welsh rugby's Professional Rugby board.

A former chief executive at Zurich Insurance, Blanc also becomes the third woman to join the Welsh Rugby Union board.

Originally from Treherbert in the Rhondda Fawr valley she succeeds David Lovett.

The PRB is responsible for running professional rugby in Wales bringing together the four regions and the WRU.

"A passion for Wales, for Welsh rugby and the communities that the game serves around the country has brought me to this role," said Blanc, adding "I am relishing the challenge ahead".

In October former Wales international Liza Burgess became the first woman to be elected to the WRU Board, whilst Aileen Richards has been a non-executive director since 2015.

She joins Alun Jones (Cardiff Blues), David Buttress (Dragons), Rob Davies (Ospreys) and Nigel Short (Scarlets), along with WRU CEO Martyn Phillips, WRU finance director Steve Phillips and another independent member to be recruited on the PRB.