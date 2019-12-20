Sam Johnson missed last week's game against La Rochelle

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 21 December Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text updates on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Scotland centre Sam Johnson returns for Glasgow Warriors in the first instalment of their 1872 Cup derby with Edinburgh in the Pro14.

Ruaridh Jackson starts at full-back and George Horne at scrum-half, while Rob Harley replaces the suspended Matt Fagerson in the back row.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill only retains five of the side that beat Wasps 9-7 in the Challenge Cup.

Wing Duhan van der Merwe returns to make his 50th club appearance.

Also recalled are Scotland backs Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett and Henry Pyrgos, with international colleagues Stuart McInally, Grant Gilchrist, Ben Toolis and Magnus Bradbury among the forwards.

Glasgow go into Saturday's game sitting fourth in Conference A, six points behind Cheetahs, with Edinburgh third in Conference B, two points behind Munster.

The match is the first of three games between the Scottish sides to determine who lifts the 1872 Cup, which Edinburgh won thanks to two victories last season.

Bradbury starts at blindside flanker for the visitors in an otherwise unchanged back-row with Hamish Watson and Viliame Mata.

Scotland wing Darcy Graham, centre George Taylor and fly-half Simon Hickey are the others to retain their starting places.

New Zealander Aki Seiuli continues at loose-head prop for Glasgow after making his first start in last weekend's disappointing 12-7 Champions Cup defeat at home to La Rochelle as coach Dave Rennie otherwise packs his match-day squad with 17 internationals

Ryan Wilson moves from blindside flanker to number eight as Harley benefits from Fagerson's three-match ban following his red card against the French side.

With Jackson starting at full-back, Tommy Seymour moves to the wing, with Niko Matawalu dropping to the bench along with Ali Price, while centre Stafford McDowall drops out of the squad.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie: "I'd expect to see a little bit of desperation in how the players perform. Edinburgh are a tough side with a good kicking game, so we need to be able to deal with that.

"It'll be an arm wrestle and we shouldn't be lacking motivation. We've been away from home in this fixture in the last few years, so it'll be nice to play in front of our family and friends ahead of Christmas this season.

"We're looking for a performance that reflects the importance of the occasion."

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill: "If we get it right, we can beat any team on its day, which we are slowly doing and proving.

"We're going there to perform and try and take the points because that's what we want and we want to beat our local rivals because rivalry is good. That little bit of tribalism is good and I want us to go there and show what a good team we are.

"It is going to be two good teams going against each other. Two good forward packs, two teams that drive very well. Two teams that, when they get into the opposition 22, generally come away with points."

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson, Seymour, Jones, Johnson, Steyn, Hastings, G Horne; Seiuli, Brown, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Harley, Gibbins (capt), Wilson.

Replacements: Turner, Kebble, Nicol, Ashe, Gordon, Price, Grigg, Matawalu.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Graham, Bennett, Taylor, Van der Merwe, Hickey, Pyrgos; Shoeman, McInally, Ceccarelli, Toolis, Gilchrist, Bradbury, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Willemse, Bhatti, Berghan, Carmichael, Ritchie, Groom, Van der Walt, Johnstone.