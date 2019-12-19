Matt Fagerson: Glasgow flanker banned for three weeks after red card

Matt Fagerson was sent off in the closing stages of Saturday's loss to La Rochelle

Glasgow Warriors' Matt Fagerson has been suspended for three weeks following his red card against La Rochelle on Saturday.

Scott Cummings' last-minute try in a 12-7 Champions Cup defeat was disallowed when Fagerson illegally led with his forearm in the build-up.

The flanker, 21, will miss both festive fixtures against Edinburgh and the first game of 2020 against Benetton.

He will be available to play again from Monday 6 January.

Law 9.12 relating to striking with the arm carries the following sanction entry points - low end: two weeks; mid-range: six weeks; top end: 10 to 52 weeks.

A three-man independent disciplinary studied video footage of the incident and heard evidence and submissions from Fagerson, who accepted the dismissal, as well as Glasgow Warriors team manager Kenny Brown and EPCR disciplinary officer Liam McTiernan.

A statement from the Champions Cup organisers said: "Fagerson had made contact with Danny Priso's neck in a dangerous manner. It then decided that the offence was at the mid-range of World Rugby's sanctions and selected six weeks as the appropriate entry point.

"There were no aggravating factors, and taking into account the player's guilty plea, clear disciplinary record and expression of remorse, the committee reduced the sanction by the maximum of 50%."