Glasgow v Edinburgh: Warriors 'desperate' for derby double - Petrus du Plessis

Petrus du Plessis says Glasgow are at full strength and refreshed

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 21 December Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Glasgow Warriors "need points desperately" as they head into their Pro14 double header against Edinburgh, scrum coach Petrus du Plessis says.

Dave Rennie's side lost 12-7 at home to La Rochelle on Saturday in a blow to their Champions Cup hopes.

And they sit fourth in Conference A, six points behind Cheetahs.

"If we can get full points out of this, it puts us back into the top two, top three spot in the Conference ready for next year," Du Plessis said.

"We know we need those points desperately now before the end of the year."

Edinburgh won two of three encounters last season that also count for the 1872 Cup between the Scottish sides.

"Last year and the year before, we were sitting comfortable and that's not the case this time," Du Plessis told BBC Scotland.

"In the European Cup, a couple of teams did us a favour, so we still have a chance there, but in the Pro14 the next three games are crucial for us and we need to turn it around."

Edinburgh sit third in Conference B, two points behind Munster, ahead of Saturday's visit to Scotstoun Stadium and the return a week later at Murrayfield.

"It is going to be a physical encounter up front and, last year, people might say we didn't front up as well as we could have done," Du Plessis said.

"We know Edinburgh's game plan - putting a lot of high balls up, forcing us to turn the ball over. We know what they bring in in the line-outs, the scrums and the set-pieces and we've just to prepare as well as we can for that."