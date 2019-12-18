Stuart McInally: Edinburgh captain recovered from 'tough' World Cup

Edinburgh captain Stuart McInally visited his former school - George Watson's College in Edinburgh - on Wednesday

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Saturday, 21 December Time: 17:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Edinburgh captain Stuart McInally says he is ready to move on from a "pretty tough" World Cup after admitting he struggled for form in Japan.

Captain McInally started in the loss against Ireland and win over Samoa, but missed the victory against Russia and was dropped for the defeat by Japan.

The hooker, 29, says he would not do anything differently but cannot point to why he struggled.

"I don't feel like I was at my best," McInally told BBC Scotland.

"I'm not sure why. If I hadn't done my training, hadn't worked as hard or hadn't eaten as well, then I maybe could be a bit annoyed at myself. But I did all I could and sometimes that's just the way of it."

McInally was given time off by Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill after the tournament to allow himself to recover.

The forward went to Australia and believes he is now refreshed for the challenges ahead for his club, starting with Saturday 1872 Cup meeting with Glasgow.

"[Cockerill] said take two weeks, don't think about rugby, switch your phone off, enjoy yourself and give us a call when you get back and we'll give you some training to do," McInally said.

"I was really grateful for that. I was in Australia for two-and-a-half weeks, came back, played a bit of golf and then had to pick up the phone to the conditioner and he gave me some running sessions to do.

"The great thing for me was to get back in with Edinburgh and playing with my best mates. That's how you move on - you immerse yourself back in to your club and I've really enjoyed the last three weeks."