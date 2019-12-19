Pontypool RFC sign long term ground lease to remain at Pontypool Park

Pontypool Park has played host to touring sides including South Africa and Australia

Pontypool RFC has signed a new long term lease with Torfaen council which will see them remain at Pontypool Park.

The club has played there since 1945.

Pooler had announced in 2018 that they would be forced to leave due to anti-social behaviour.

But the club has now been given an initial 25-year lease term that will run to December 2044, which it says will be extended by a further 25 years to December 2069 after work to upgrade the ground is completed.

The club says it now looks forward to 're-invigorating' Pontypool Park, providing for both the club's supporters and the wider community.

"This is a truly monumental moment in Pontypool RFC's proud history," the club's chief executive officer Ben Jeffreys said.

"I am delighted that we have been able to secure the club's long-term future at its rightful home of Pontypool Park."

Works to install fencing around Pontypool Park - which has already been given planning permission - will now start next month, with the venue planned to be fully secure by March 2020.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports that plans also include a renovated grandstand with new seating, side screens, a replacement scoreboard and new player dugouts.

Other clubs and groups in the community will also continue to use the park, with the lease enabling Pooler to issue licenses for other users.

Licenses have already been issued to Pontypool Runners, Pontypool Parkrun, Pontypool Schools Under 15s, Torfaen Arrows and Torfaen Sports Development.

A sub-lease has also been agreed with Torfaen Small Bore Rifle Club which will enable its continued use of a range located on the first floor of the grandstand building.

Councillor Richard Clark, deputy leader of Torfaen council, said the development is "good news for the town."